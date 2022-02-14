Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Raised to €60.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

