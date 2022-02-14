SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOBR opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. SOBR Safe has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

