Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

