SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

