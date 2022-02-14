Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.55 on Monday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

