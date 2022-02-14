Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Receives $15.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $18,822,000.

SONX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,872. Sonendo has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

