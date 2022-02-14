Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SSBK stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.