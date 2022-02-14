Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 219,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 279,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)
