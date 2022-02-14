Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00183519 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00446930 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00058944 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

