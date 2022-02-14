Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.82.

TOY opened at C$47.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

