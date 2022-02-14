Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $65.14 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

