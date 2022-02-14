Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 91,090 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $37.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55.
Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
