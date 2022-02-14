SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

