Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $221.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.94.

NYSE:SQ opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

