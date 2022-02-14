SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $82.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

