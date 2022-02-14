Standard Protocol Price Down 22% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $243,275.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.