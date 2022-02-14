Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $776,494.74

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $776,494.74 and $1.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

