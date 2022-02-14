Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$9.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.11 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

