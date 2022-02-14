Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$9.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BIREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.
OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.11 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
