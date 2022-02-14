StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 2,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

