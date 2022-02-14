StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 2,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.