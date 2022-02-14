StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,135. China HGS Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

