StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,135. China HGS Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

