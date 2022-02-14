StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

