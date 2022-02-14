StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CULP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.60. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,134. Culp has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

