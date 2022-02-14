StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of LORL remained flat at $$41.52 on Monday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,406. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 339,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 810,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

