StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 545,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.