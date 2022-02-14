StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,690. The stock has a market cap of $264.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

