StockNews.com Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

OESX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

