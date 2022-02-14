Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
STRS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.88. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.