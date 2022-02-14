Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STRS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.88. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $237,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.