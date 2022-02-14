SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.