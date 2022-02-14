Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 213.0% in January

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 213.0% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STBFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.