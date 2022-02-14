Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. 2,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

