Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

