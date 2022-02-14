SVB Leerink Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

RARE opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

