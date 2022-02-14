Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.10 or 0.06786608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.59 or 1.00396643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

