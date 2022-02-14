Synthetify Trading Down 24.7% This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002576 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $186,716.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

