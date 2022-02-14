Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $14.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $23,287,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $24,101,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.