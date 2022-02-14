TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.85.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.