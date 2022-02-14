Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.26. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,886. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.