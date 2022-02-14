Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

TRGP stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,050. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

