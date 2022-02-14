Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

TGT opened at $211.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

