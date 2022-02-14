TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

