TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TRP opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Energy (TRP)
