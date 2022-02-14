TD Securities Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

NYSE:ENB traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,138. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

