Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.