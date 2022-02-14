TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.