Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 197.38%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.