Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,079 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.90.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $159,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 76,867 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.