Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

