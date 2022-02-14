Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $22.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $882.25. 416,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,965,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $994.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $911.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

