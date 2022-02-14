Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $661.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $665.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $599.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

TTEK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. 16,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

