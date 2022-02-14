TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.73

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.73 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 1066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

