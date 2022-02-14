The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $29.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.27 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

